City begins Improve Our Tulsa campaign ahead of Aug. 8 election

TULSA, Okla. — In two weeks, Tulsans will vote on the city's third Improve Our Tulsa package.

The $814 million package would be funded by General Obligation Bonds and a sales tax extension to streets, city facilities, and housing.

To be clear, the package would not raise taxes but decide where tax-generated funds would be spent.



Improve Our Tulsa began when voters approved the General Obligation Bonds and sales tax rates in 2008. The first package was $918.7 million.

In 2019, voters approved a second package at $639 million. The package will last for four years and would expire on June 30, 2030. Collection of funds for this package would begin in 2026.

The city said talks haven't begun on if they would try to extend it again before its expiration in 2030.

The city held town halls in April and May to allow comment from citizens.

The package was raised from $772 million to it's current $814 million on May 5.

This package includes:



$295.8 million for streets and transportation, including street widening



$270.4 million for city facility upgrades and maintenance



$152.8 million for the city's fleet, including fire trucks



$95 million for housing and neighborhood needs

Here is a sample ballot for the Aug. 8 election:

