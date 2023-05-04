Mayor Bynum adds $42 million to proposed Improve Our Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Bynum presented a change to the Improve Our Tulsabond package.

City officials said he added $42 million to the package after feedback from town hall meetings, public discussion with councilors, and further input from departmental leadership. The additional $42 million brings the program total to $814 million. They said the additional bond issuance and the existing Improve Our Tulsa proposal will not raise taxes.

The additional proposed funding includes:



$16 million for the consolidation of the Tulsa Police and Fire maintenance facilities/body shop into a new location

$16 million for additional funding for road widening projects

$5 million for the River Parks maintenance building

$5 million to further implement the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Area Master Plan [partnertulsa.org]

The next public hearing is scheduled for the 5 p.m. Tulsa City Council Meeting on May 17. Ballot language approval is expected on May 24th. Tulsans will vote on the package August 8, 2023.

