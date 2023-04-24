Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town halls planned for Improve Our Tulsa, public vote planned for Aug. 8

Tulsa highways
2 News Oklahoma
More than a decade ago, Oklahoma ranked among the worst states in the country for the safety of its bridges. Since that time, billions of dollars have found their way to fund the state's transportation system.
Tulsa highways
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 13:32:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — Three town halls are planned for the third installment of the Improve Our Tulsa package.

A public vote will be held on Aug. 8.

“In the decade since voters approved the original Improve Our Tulsa package, Tulsans have been a part of the largest streets improvement program in our city’s history – work that continues today, with many projects completed and others in progress,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Having made these investments, we can address deferred maintenance of city facilities in a third Improve Our Tulsa package, while also strengthening public safety and proactively protecting our street assets. The Tulsa City Council and I hope that many Tulsans will come to these public meetings to discuss priorities for our next funding package.”

The meetings will be held on these dates:

  • Monday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at Union High School Grand Hall and Atrium, 6636 S. Mingo Road
  • Tuesday, April 25, 6 to 8 p.m. at OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center, 4502 E. 41st Street
  • Monday, May 1, 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenwood Cultural Center, West Hall, 322 N. Greenwood Avenue

Read more aboutthe Improve Our Tulsa package here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7