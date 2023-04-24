Town halls planned for Improve Our Tulsa, public vote planned for Aug. 8

TULSA, Okla. — Three town halls are planned for the third installment of the Improve Our Tulsa package.

A public vote will be held on Aug. 8.

“In the decade since voters approved the original Improve Our Tulsa package, Tulsans have been a part of the largest streets improvement program in our city’s history – work that continues today, with many projects completed and others in progress,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Having made these investments, we can address deferred maintenance of city facilities in a third Improve Our Tulsa package, while also strengthening public safety and proactively protecting our street assets. The Tulsa City Council and I hope that many Tulsans will come to these public meetings to discuss priorities for our next funding package.”



Previous coverage >>> Mayor Bynum presents $772 million Improve Our Tulsa proposal to city council

The meetings will be held on these dates:

Monday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at Union High School Grand Hall and Atrium, 6636 S. Mingo Road

Tuesday, April 25, 6 to 8 p.m. at OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center, 4502 E. 41st Street

Monday, May 1, 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenwood Cultural Center, West Hall, 322 N. Greenwood Avenue

Read more aboutthe Improve Our Tulsa package here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --