Mayor Bynum presents $772 million Improve Our Tulsa proposal to city council

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a $772 million package to the Tulsa City Council aimed at funding critical improvements to streets, facilities and create a new housing initiative.

This is the first time Bynum released details about the plan, now officials will shape the plan with input from Tulsa city councilors and Tulsans, then it be up for a vote in August 2023.

Here's a look at the categories proposed:

Streets and Transportation: $279.8 million



Key Funding For: Inflation adjustments, street and bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects, and street widening projects.

City Facilities: $249.4 million



Key Funding For: Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Tulsa Parks, Public Safety Center, Tulsa Zoo, Citywide Facility Maintenance, Cox Convention Center, and more.

Capital Equipment: $152.8 million



Key Funding For: Tulsa Fire Department fleet, other City vehicles and equipment, such as police cruisers and snowplows.

Housing & Neighborhoods: $90 million



Key Funding For: Creation of $104.2 million Tulsa Housing Initiative and additional neighborhood investments.

WATCH Bynum's presentation here:

You can see the full plan here.

