New inclusive playground opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has a brand new public all ability playground.

Built to include all children regardless of disabilities.

"The slides because it gives me my confidence," says Poppy Cox.

Confidence, something Poppy Cox is gaining here at Hope Playground

"It's really special because not every playground I am near, I can go on everything that I want to.”

That's because Poppy is wheelchair bound and isn't always able to play on the same equipment as her siblings, or other children.

"Sometimes there's like monkey bars that there isn't and I can't really do those," Poppy says.

Until now. Hope Playground was specifically built for children and adults who have disabilities.

Its complete with swings, slides, and monkey bars.

"To know that she can do everything by herself, and may be a little assistance here and there, but this could really be an experience for her to come play independently and do what she wants," says Jordan Cox, Poppy’s mom.

The founder of the foundation that built the park says it was so important to her to make sure there was something for everyone.

"We wanted to playground where all children should be able to play and have a good time together,” says Irene Burnstein.

