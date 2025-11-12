Aurora borealis lights up the sky in Green Country

GREEN COUNTRY — Check out these photos and time-lapse of the aurora borealis that lit up the sky all over Green Country.
Jessi Briggs snapped this photo of the aurora in Collinsville.
According to NASA, the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are colorful, dynamic, and often visually delicate displays of an intricate dance of particles and magnetism between the Sun and Earth called space weather.
When energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they can cause the colorful glow that we call auroras.
WATCH: Time-lapse of the aurora borealis in Tulsa Nov. 11 from the 2 News studios
Timelapse of aurora borealis in Tulsa
Jeff Smith in Oologah grabbed these pictures of the aurora Nov.11
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube