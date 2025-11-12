Aurora borealis lights up the sky in Green Country

GREEN COUNTRY — Check out these photos and time-lapse of the aurora borealis that lit up the sky all over Green Country.

Jessi Briggs snapped this photo of the aurora in Collinsville.

Jessi Briggs

According to NASA, the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are colorful, dynamic, and often visually delicate displays of an intricate dance of particles and magnetism between the Sun and Earth called space weather.

When energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they can cause the colorful glow that we call auroras.

WATCH: Time-lapse of the aurora borealis in Tulsa Nov. 11 from the 2 News studios

Timelapse of aurora borealis in Tulsa

Jeff Smith in Oologah grabbed these pictures of the aurora Nov.11

Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith

