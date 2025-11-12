Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aurora borealis lights up the sky in Green Country

Aurora Borealis Jessi Briggs Collinsville.jpg
Jessi Briggs
Aurora Borealis Jessi Briggs Collinsville.jpg
Aurora Borealis Jeff Smith Oologah.jpg
Timelapse of aurora borealis in Tulsa
Aurora Borealis Jeff Smith Oologah 2.jpg
Posted

GREEN COUNTRY — Check out these photos and time-lapse of the aurora borealis that lit up the sky all over Green Country.

Jessi Briggs snapped this photo of the aurora in Collinsville.

Aurora Borealis Jessi Briggs Collinsville.jpg

According to NASA, the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are colorful, dynamic, and often visually delicate displays of an intricate dance of particles and magnetism between the Sun and Earth called space weather.

When energetic particles from space collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they can cause the colorful glow that we call auroras.

WATCH: Time-lapse of the aurora borealis in Tulsa Nov. 11 from the 2 News studios

Timelapse of aurora borealis in Tulsa

Jeff Smith in Oologah grabbed these pictures of the aurora Nov.11

Aurora Borealis Jeff Smith Oologah 2.jpg
Aurora Borealis Jeff Smith Oologah.jpg

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US