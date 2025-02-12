Watch Now
AUDIT UNDER SEAL: State completes TPS audit, but state law keeps results secret for up to two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Auditor Cindy Byrd says the Tulsa Public Schools forensic audit is complete, but the results will remain under seal for up to two weeks.

“The audit is complete, and the findings are significant, but you’re not allowed to see it,” Byrd said.

The findings are remaining under seal because of state statute, which requires a discussion between the auditor, the school board, and the superintendent. That conversation must take place at least 14 days prior to the public release of the audit’s findings.

Whether Byrd had that conversation with TPS leaders is unclear.

“Because of this last minute legal maneuver, I will be unable to answer any of your questions today,” Byrd told the media during a Feb. 11 news conference.

Byrd says an attorney for Tulsa Public Schools took action to block the release of the findings.

A spokesperson for Tulsa Public Schools responded to that accusation with the following claims:

  • TPS took no legal action to block the release of the findings
  • District leaders only learned of Byrd’s intentions to release the findings from news reports
  • TPS does not have, nor has it seen, the full audit report. 

Byrd sticks by her claim that it was all in the hands of TPS to release the audit.
“In my 28 years of conducting government audits, including countless school districts, no one has ever invoked this statute,” Byrd said.

Byrd said if TPS gives the OK, she’ll release the findings as soon as possible. At the latest, she says, the findings will be released to the public in two weeks – Feb. 25.

