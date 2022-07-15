Attorneys for James Coddington ask for clemency from Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for James Coddington asked Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday for clemency ahead of his scheduled execution.

The state is set to resume executions for this year with Coddington on Aug. 25. He is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in June that Oklahoma can continue with its executions by lethal injection after the process was put on hold to judge whether the state's protocols were constitutional.

One of Mr. Coddington’s attorneys, Emma Rolls says, “If our society believes in the principle of redemption, then James Coddington’s life must be spared. The man the jury convicted and sentenced to death no longer exists. If anyone is deserving of mercy, James Coddington is."

The attorneys also cite that Coddington is remorseful of his crimes and has the support of former Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Justin Jones in his attempt for clemency.

A clemency hearing for Coddington's case is happening on July 26. If denied clemency or a commutation of his sentence, the state will resume Coddington's execution as planned the next month.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --