COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County.

The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.

U.S. health officials urged more vaccinations this week as the country deals with rapidly-spreading omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

MORE >>> COVID task force urges people to get booster shots as BA.5 rapidly spreads

The Oklahoma State Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday showed the state's 7-day rolling average for new cases at 1,207 — an increase from the previous week's average of 1,081. Statewide, the 3-day average for COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from 222 to 323 since the previous week's report.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --