SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police identified three people who died from a double murder-suicide on Monday.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a house near West 91st Street South and Canyon Road off I-44.

The caller told dispatchers they had gone to the house to check on their relatives after not hearing from them for more than a day. When the caller entered the home, they found their family members dead.

After arriving, SPD found three people, dead, with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Police have identified the people who died as 80-year-old Jerry Hausner, 77-year-old Mary Hausner, and 50-year-old Kelly Hausner.

Investigators believe Jerry Hausner shot his wife and daughter before shooting himself.

Police are still investigating the situation. It is unknown what led to the double murder-suicide at this time.

