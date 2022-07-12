TULSA, Okla. — Jim Luthesser and Coco share a very special bond. Together, they've built a lot of memories.

“I used to take her with me to all the motorcycle races," Luthesser said.

They have also overcome some of life's roughest patches.

“Eight years ago, he was racing in Texas, a dirt bike race, and he went over the handlebars and had a crash and broke his neck, paralyzing him from the neck down," Debbie Luthesser, Jim's wife said.

After the crash doctors told Jim's wife he only had 24 hours to live, but he defied those odds — the Bixby couple's first miracle. He eventually ended up in rehab in Oklahoma City.

“What was wonderful is that the therapy that he got, they allowed Coco to come into his hospital room with him and so she was part of Jim’s therapy, big time," Debbie Luthesser said.

Debbie said she moved her RV there to be with Jim. She said one night Jim asked her to spend the night at the hospital. However, when she went back to her RV the next morning, she found someone had broken into it.

“Everything was gone, but also Coco was gone,” Debbie said.

Jim says he was devastated.

“I couldn’t do anything about it, you know, I couldn’t get up and go try and find her. I just felt, just so helpless,” Jim said.

As they grieved the loss of Coco, Jim was released to come home to Bixby and they decided to get another dog. Then, three weeks ago, they said the second miracle happened, an Oklahoma City shelter called.

“We have your dog, Coco…and I’m like…I buckled, I went right to my knees," Debbie said.

She said to this day, they thank god for being with them throughout the journey.

“Jim always says we give God the glory that he always every day thanks God for doing this for us and bringing her home and reuniting with so much joy in our hearts,“ Debbie said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --