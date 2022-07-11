OSU doctor explains signs of dehydration in summer heat

TULSA, Okla. — Regardless of whether it’s a mid-afternoon walk or taking your kids to the park, experts say in this heat, that trip can be dangerous if you don’t take precautions ahead of time.

If you haven't been feeling like yourself lately, doctors say you’re probably dehydrated.

MORE >>> Signs to look for heat stroke, exhaustion

“A lot of fatigue is one of the main ones," says OSU Medicine's Dr. Stacy Chronister. "That moment you feel like you’re moving through mud, a little bit, and really dragging. That’s a big sign."

Other signs of dehydration include thirst, lightheaded-ness, and a lack of sweating. Chronister says in this heat, it’s extremely easy to get dehydrated, and that’s a problem since she says most people are already dehydrated.

“Give yourself a couple of hours and drink at least four cups before you know you’re going outside then it won't hit you as hard," she says.

Age is also a factor when it comes to how heat impacts our bodies.

“If you are over the age of 65 you carry your water differently than someone who is much younger because the fat and muscles change composition as you age. So the problem is you will dehydrate much fast if you are older."

If you’ve suffered a previous heatstroke, you're more susceptible to having another. Chronister says if you have to run errands or want to do any physical activity, do it early in the morning, or late in the evening.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --