Evacuation zone set up around ONEOK gas plant in Medford

TULSA, Okla — The Grant County Sheriff's Office set up a two-mile evacuation zone around the ONEOK gas plant in Medford.

Authorities are advising Medford residents that live south of Highway 11 need to leave their location, they have not set a timetable for return at this time.

The sheriff's office is also asking to avoid any travel into or through Medford on U.S. Highway 81.

Multiple safe places have been designated for anyone that has to leave their residence:

Bethel Hawley Baptist Church, 24078 County Rd 800, Nash, OK

Wakita Fire Department, 116 Main St, Wakita, OK

Medford Public School, 301 N Main St, Medford, OK

Pond Creek Fairgrounds Building, 412 6th St, Pond Creek, OK



This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

