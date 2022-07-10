Homicide suspect arrested after altercation with victim at casino

TULSA, Okla — Late Saturday night a shooting victim, Tabitha Sinclair, was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Sinclair had been in an altercation with the suspect, Jacqueline Mills, in the Osage Casino parking lot before the shooting.

The suspects followed Sinclair to 2500 N. Tisdale and fired multiple shots at the car.

Sinclair was the passenger, the driver was also struck by gunfire.

Mills was found by officers in the area of East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road and taken into custody by homicide detectives.

Jacqueline Mills was booked on charges of first-degree murder.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

