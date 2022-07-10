Don't Tell Dad DIY art show to return bigger than before

TULSA, Okla — A DIY art gallery is making a return after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

The young adults behind it are making the show bigger and better than ever before.

The group known as "Don't Tell Dad" started in 2018 when a group of high schoolers wanted to show off their artwork but couldn't find a space to do it.

So they decided to throw an art gallery at the founders dad's house.

The free open-to-the-public event was such a hit the group held it again the next year.

Now after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, these young adults are bringing it back.

Gallery: Don't Tell Dad DIY art show

This time in a large warehouse just outside of downtown Tulsa.

The art gallery will have 3D art, art installations, vendors, food trucks, and music.

The group needs help to put this free event on for the community.

The coordinator for the event, Charlotte Bumgarner, told 2 News, “this space is probably almost three times the size of our last space so we wanted to make it bigger and better so that money is going towards helping clean up the space, helping get it ready for artist to come show their art, helping have there be an ac, help with art materials for our installations that are going to be on a much larger scale than we’ve ever done.”

They are collecting donations to pay for insurance for the warehouse that was donated to hold the art gallery in.

A gofundme has been set up to collect those donations.

