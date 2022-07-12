Man accused of taking photos of women in Tulsa area dressing rooms

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is facing several felony charges after police say he took photos of multiple women changing in dressing rooms at area retail stores.

“We got a case in May and the victim reported she was in the fitting room changing and she looks behind her and sees a cellphone under the fitting room door," says Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit Lt. Darin Ehrenrich. "So she opens the door up and confronts the subject. And it’s the person we identified as Daniel Toy.”

Detectives served a search warrant at Daniel Toy’s home and found that from August to March, Toy had taken photos of more than 40 women while they changed in dressing rooms.

SVU detectives say during their investigation they also found Toy had installed a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and recorded women while they were in there.

“This is a place where a person has an expectation of privacy. And if you set it up in your own residence, it doesn’t matter, if someone is in there and they close that door that is obviously an area where someone would have an expectation of privacy in that room," says Ehrenrich.

Ehrenrich says he believes Toy’s behavior would have only escalated.

“When you think about recording people in fitting rooms. When you talk about recording people In a bathroom. And you look at following and photographing people at retail stores without their knowledge. That is predatory behavior. And when you look at that, many of those offenders that commit those crimes eventually do something physical."

Ehrenrich says he has advice for women shopping alone.

“If you look back and kind of keep seeing the same person behind you, you might want to heighten your level of awareness," he says. "If you are in the fitting room and there are 30 stalls and someone picks the stall right next to you to me that kind of seems unusual. Why would you go right next to someone when there’s a plethora of other options where you could have more privacy yourself."

Toy faces five felony counts of Peeping Tom with photographic and electronic equipment.

