Victim recounts how hit and run, crash in Broken Arrow unfolded

Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon they said wreaked havoc in Broken Arrow.

They said it started with two attempted burglaries and ended with multiple car crashes. BAPD said 36-year-old Courtney Jordan is the suspect in two attempted burglaries, a hit and run, and several crashes in the city.

Police said it all started around 1 p.m. with a call about a burglary in a home near Ash Avenue. Stacy White said that was her home.

White said she and her husband were there when he heard the car alarm go off in the garage.

“I go upstairs, walk outside, and there’s this lady, rummaging around in my garage," White said.

White said her husband scared the suspect who then hit the garage as she left. White said her husband and 12-year-old tried to stop the suspect, but couldn't keep up with her.

“I get in my other car and try to chase her down because I’m like wait a minute, I need a tag number. I need a tag number. I was like, she’s going to jail,” White said.

White said the suspect headed east on 71st.

Broken Arrow police said that's when Jordan was involved in a hit and run near West Detroit.

When they tried to stop her, police said she ignored officers' commands and hit a pedestrian as she drove through parking lots. Police said she cut through the Walmart parking lot on Kenosha and another business lot before ramming a patrol car. An officer behind that car was hit.

They said Jordan then took off on Aspen, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles an hour.

The pursuit ended when she hit several vehicles at Washington and Elm Place. That's when police were finally able to arrest Jordan.

White said it's important for neighbors to look out for each other no matter the time of day.

“We’re supposed to look after each other, look after you neighbors, anything suspicious call 9-1-1, call police,” White said.

Police said everyone involved in the crashes suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jordan is facing several charges including assault felony eluding, and larceny.

