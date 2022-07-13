Star Oklahoma State wrestler accused of sexual assault

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's star wrestler A.J. Ferrari is facing a sexual assault allegation, police announced Wednesday.

Stillwater police say officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on July 2 around 4 p.m. and determined the suspect in the case is Ferrari.

He's entering his junior year at OSU after an injury ended his 2021-22 season that saw him ranked No. 1 in the country. He won the 2021 National Championship in his weight class as a true freshman.

