Star Oklahoma State wrestler accused of sexual assault

Jeff Roberson/AP
Oklahoma State's AJ Ferrari, right, celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh's Nino Bonaccorsi during their 197-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 13, 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's star wrestler A.J. Ferrari is facing a sexual assault allegation, police announced Wednesday.

Stillwater police say officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on July 2 around 4 p.m. and determined the suspect in the case is Ferrari.

He's entering his junior year at OSU after an injury ended his 2021-22 season that saw him ranked No. 1 in the country. He won the 2021 National Championship in his weight class as a true freshman.

