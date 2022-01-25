OSU athletes injured, recovering after car crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two Oklahoma State student-athletes are recovering after a car crash Monday night.
OSU wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez got into an accident around 8 p.m. as they were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing, Okla.
Ferrari was transported via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital. At this time, both athletes' injuries are not life-threatening.
According to law enforcement officials, there were no fatalities or anyone else involved in the accident.
