OSU athletes injured, recovering after car crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two Oklahoma State student-athletes are recovering after a car crash Monday night.

OSU wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez got into an accident around 8 p.m. as they were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing, Okla.

Ferrari was transported via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital. At this time, both athletes' injuries are not life-threatening.

According to law enforcement officials, there were no fatalities or anyone else involved in the accident.

