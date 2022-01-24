Police investigate 'suspicious' device near Broken Arrow intersection

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police are investigating a "suspicious device" found in a car near a Broken Arrow intersection on Monday afternoon.
Broken Arrow police stopped a driver on Kenosha near South 209th East Ave. as a part of a shoplifting investigation when an officer found a possible explosive device in the car.
Police shut down Kenosha between South 209th East Ave. and the Creek Turnpike and the exit from the Creek Turnpike onto Kenosha during the investigation.
The Tulsa Police Department's bomb squad is investigating the device.
