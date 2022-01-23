Shooting at AirB&B house party leaves one injured

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of North Gilcrease Museum Road and West Easton Street for reports of the neighbors hearing shots being fired.

Shortly after the initial call, a shooting victim was seen at a convenience station in the same area.

When officers arrived they found a black male with a superficial wound to his head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his wounds.

Officials determined that the shots came from a house in the area that was rented as an AirB&B.

There was a party at the AirB&B, officers set positions around the house as occupants started to leave.

Several people exited the house and were detained until a sweep of the house was completed.

Detectives are interviewing the occupants of the house to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have arrested one individual for shooting with intent to kill, four firearms were recovered.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

