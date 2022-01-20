Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is confirming one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., troopers were called to a driver shooting at cars on I-44 eastbound from Yale to Garnett.

Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop around Garnett but the car fled and reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Troopers tried to use a tactical vehicle intervention, which is when they use their cruiser to safely stop the suspect. They say the chase eventually came to an end on 129th East Avenue between 21st and 31st Street.

"Some time at the end of this, shots were fired from troopers and a single suspect was struck and was pronounced deceased on the scene at the end of that," says Eric Foster, an OHP trooper.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police are still investigating the situation. At this time, there has been no confirmation on whether any cars on I-44 were struck by the suspect's shooting.

Currently, roads near the scene are blocked. Please avoid the area, if possible. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

