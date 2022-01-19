Tulsa dog care business responds to viral video

TULSA, Okla. — Paws on Pearl responded to a viral video shared on social media on Tuesday showing an employee dragging a dog by its legs across a crowded room inside the business.

A Facebook user publicly shared the security video with Paws on Pearl's page which prompted widespread criticism from other users toward the business.

"We want you to know that what you viewed in the video shared online is not representative of the treatment of our dogs at Paws on Pearl," a post from the owners read on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We make no excuses of why this occurred or which dogs were involved in altercations."

The business says the video is originally from December 2020 and the employee involved has since left the business due to an unrelated personal matter.

Paws on Pearl operates as a dog daycare as well as a grooming service near 6th Street and Peoria.

