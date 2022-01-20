Oklahoma farmer encouraging people to buy local to combat high prices

CLEVELAND, Okla. — Meat prices are trending up in several grocery stores, if customers can even find any to buy.

One Oklahoma rancher says if they buy local, they won’t have either of those problems.

Jake Miller and his family started their business “Outwest Farms” about three years ago. They sell grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, and lamb and chicken by the pound.

The pandemic, supply chain issues, and labor shortages are partially to blame for higher-priced meat and short supply.

However, Miller says local farmers and ranchers don’t higher prices on to their customers, and when it comes to meat shortages, he says local farmers usually have it all.

"The grocery store won't always have what you want, just like chicken being out and beef, but the local farmer, for the most part, will be stocked with everything right now because we are able to process our animals year-round, and we have slots at the processor every month so we always have product," Miller says.

Outwest Farms sells meat by the pound, and they offer free delivery to the Tulsa and Oklahoma City area.

