Family and friends remember teen girl killed in wreck

BERRYHILL, Okla. — Family and friends are remembering the life of 19-year-old Addison Inhofe.

The young woman was killed in a wreck back in October 2021.

“When this tragic accident happened, it touched the hearts of a lot of people,” said Lauren Crenshaw, Head Girl’s Basketball coach at Berryhill High School.

Addison was a talented athlete who played both basketball and volleyball.

Coach Crenshaw said she had a knack for getting the ball and for making her teammates laugh.

“Very very lighthearted spirit,” said Crenshaw. “She always had people laughing. She was just a fun person to be around,” she said.

Inside the gym at Berryhill High School, the girl’s basketball team roster still lists Addison’s name. It’s a way to honor the 19-year-old who lost her life too soon.

Teammates decorated her basketball locker with pictures and memories. Her number 3 jersey was also retired.

“We just want to make sure her spirit is with us this season and everything we do we do for her,” said Crenshaw.

Friend, fellow teammate and locker mate, Grace Johnson, said she couldn’t believe it when she learned Addison died in a wreck in late October.

“She was a really good friend,” said Grace Johnson. “I loved being around her. You were never sad or mad or angry around her. You were always happy and laughing,” she said.

Addison’s mom, Jennifer Inhofe, says her death has been tough on the family left behind.

“She was the best friend to her friends and she was an amazing big sister,” said Jennifer Inhofe.

Since Addison’s death, the community of Berryhill has shown its support to Jennifer, her 4 other children, and extended family.

“We were amazed at everything they’ve done just dropping food off and gifts and precious memories they have made,” said Inhofe.

Inhofe said she wants to remind people never to take a day for granted.

“Just be thankful for your life and your loved ones around you because you never know when it’s going to be your last day with them,” said Inhofe. “We certainly didn’t know it was going be our last day with her that day,” she said.

Addison graduated from Berryhill High School in the Spring of 2021. She was taking classes at TCC with plans to head to OSU this semester before she passed away.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --