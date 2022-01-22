Charcuteray opens storefront in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — From holiday hosting to elevating a simple snack, a beautiful charcuterie board with assorted treats have blown up in popularity.

One business that started at home during the pandemic has now moved into a new storefront.

Shiraya Proffitt started Charcuteray as a side gig at home, now almost two years later she has a storefront.

She started the business out of her love for cheese and bringing people together around beautiful and delicious food.

Related Story: Tulsa woman quits job during pandemic to follow cheeseboard dreams

One year ago Proffitt spoke to 2 News about quitting her day job to make this side hustle a full time cheeseboard dream, Saturday afternoon that dream had a storefront to call home.

“We’ve had a really amazing reception. We didn’t know what the turn out was going to look like today but have an incredible community of people who like I said have been supporting us and kind of been involved in what we have been doing for years now and it’s been amazing to see people show up", Proffitt said.

The store is located near 12th and South Lewis Avenue and has been packed with customers.

Proffitt said the store does more than just sell food, “providing a space where we can do workshops and events and just help people learn more about entertaining and cheese and charcuterie and all the things that come along with that".

They have a full service cheese counter, a variety of meats to customize boards or you can purchase one of their signature boards.

Charcuteray also has retail goods like the boards, knives, and presentation tools.

The storefront will close at 6:00 p.m. and will be back open on Tuesday, January 25th.

They will be open for all of your meat and cheese needs Tuesday through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --