Man shot, killed during east Tulsa robbery

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about the city's seventh homicide of the year.

Police say their officers were flagged down near 51st Street and Mingo after a shooting near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say Brad Hale had been shot during a robbery when he tried to sell a gun to someone he met in the neighborhood.

Hale died at the hospital shortly after.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

