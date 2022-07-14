Watch Now
Tulsa police shoot man on Highway 11 near airport

2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police officers on the scene after an officer shot a man on Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport. July 14, 2022.
Tulsa police shoot man on Highway 11
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 11:49:08-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police shot a man who they say was waving a gun around on Highway 11 on Thursday morning.

The Tulsa Police Department says one of their off-duty officers was driving on the highway near Tulsa International Airport around 9 a.m. when he saw a man waving a gun around.

Police say the officer "engaged" with the man, and the man shot at him. The officer fired back and hit the man in his leg before he ran into the woods nearby.

More officers arrived and convinced the man to come out of the woods on his own.

Police took him into custody and then he was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

Traffic is down to one lane in both directions of Highway 11 during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

