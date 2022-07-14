Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Public School Board meeting packed after disagreements this week

Crowded TPS board meeting
2 News Oklahoma
A large crowd gathered at Thursday's Special Meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education after disagreements in Monday's meeting pushed back several key votes for the district. July 14, 2022.
Crowded TPS board meeting
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:29:21-04

TULSA, Okla.  — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education is meeting now to address agenda items that did not get approved during a regular meeting on Monday that ended after three board members left the meeting.

WATCH LIVE:

Crowds of people packed the board meeting room along with two overflow rooms with those watching the live stream of the meeting. The board started with votes on several action items, with applause from the crowd coming after some approvals.

The meeting paused a handful of times due to yelling or disruption coming from the public.

TPS board meeting overflow
Crowds build up in one of two overflow rooms on Thursday's Tulsa Public School Board's Special Meeting after disagreements between board members and the district's superintendent earlier in the week. July 14, 2022.

The board also has a meeting scheduled for Friday.

2 News Oklahoma is monitoring the meeting and will update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7