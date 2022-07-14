Tulsa Public School Board meeting packed after disagreements this week

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education is meeting now to address agenda items that did not get approved during a regular meeting on Monday that ended after three board members left the meeting.

Crowds of people packed the board meeting room along with two overflow rooms with those watching the live stream of the meeting. The board started with votes on several action items, with applause from the crowd coming after some approvals.

The meeting paused a handful of times due to yelling or disruption coming from the public.

2 News Oklahoma Crowds build up in one of two overflow rooms on Thursday's Tulsa Public School Board's Special Meeting after disagreements between board members and the district's superintendent earlier in the week. July 14, 2022.

The board also has a meeting scheduled for Friday.

2 News Oklahoma is monitoring the meeting and will update as we learn more.

