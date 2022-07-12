Tulsa Public School board votes 'No' on internal audit

The Tulsa school board met Monday night to discuss an audit after the district says an investigation revealed a loss of $20,000 of district funds.

Members were considering moving forward with an audit after leaders say a contract mismanagement led to misspending of $20,000. After more than two hours, the board ended up voting no to an independent audit. Instead, the district decided to work in coordination with the state auditor’s investigation after governor Kevin Stitt requested an audit of his last week.

Over the past few weeks, the district says it has been dealing with an issue related to the management of a contract in the district’s talent department. The incident specifically involves payments made to a TPS employee by an out-of-state company.

community members gathered Monday night, to listen-in on the board meeting. Among the items on the agenda was whether to request a proposal for an independent audit.

Although the board voted not to move forward with an audit of its own, the board said it would work in collaboration with a state audit after the governor requested that last week.

