TULSA, Okla — The community is speaking out after reports of several Oklahoma students getting their student VISAs revoked have come to light.

Local News Federal government revokes student visas at Oklahoma colleges Jennifer Maupin

2 News spoke to a local OSU-Tulsa student Ana Sofia Reynoso-Montilla.

She said the community has a lot of questions.

“For the moment, it is quite a sad situation that’s going on and so much uncertainty," said Reynoso-Montilla. "I really think those type of students, they must be struggling right now."

Lorena Rivas is an attorney who specializes in immigration, working with Rivas and Associates.

She explained what steps to take if a student's VISA is revoked.

ATTORNEY ANSWERS: What steps to take if student VISA is revoked

“Student visas are non-permanent, and they're temporary," said Rivas. "If they have received a letter or notice of their VISA being revoked, they need to consult with an immigration attorney as soon as possible to see if there is a way to file for an application for their student VISA to be reinstated.”

She said the application process takes about five months to complete, so students should also see where they can transfer their credits to continue their studies elsewhere.

Rivas said that as of now, the notice of revocations are giving students 15 days to leave the country.

She also said student visas can be easily revoked if someone is convicted of a certain crime, working unlawfully in the U.S., not completing student tasks or being viewed as a security risk.

“We can't try to say things to provoke violence, and that's not what our amendment or protection is about," she said. "That's kind of has always applied, also for non-immigrants."

While Ana said there’s some fear within the community, she’s keeping a positive attitude.

“This will pass, and no matter what happens in the future or what's going on right now, everything will be fine, and we'll get through this," she said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

