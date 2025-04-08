Watch Now
Oklahoma colleges see student visas revoked by federal government

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University said eight student visas were revoked by the federal government on April 8.

A spokesperson for the school shared this statement:

“Eight OSU student visas have been recently revoked by the federal government. The university is continuing to monitor the situation and is focused on providing appropriate guidance and support to those impacted.”

Oral Robers University said it is aware of two students who could be potentially affected and is monitoring the situation.

The University of Central Oklahoma said as many as four UCO international students are potentially affected.

The University of Tulsa said they are not aware of any students visas being impacted.

2 News reached out to the rest of Oklahoma's colleges to learn if they've been affected.

So far, Rogers State University spokesman Tom Fink said he hadn't heard of any being revoked there but would let us know if that changes.

