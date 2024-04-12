Around Town with Anne Brown: The Philbrook Museum

Philbrook Museum offers outdoor activities and inspiring art with their most recent exhibition called "Collidoscope."

Jenny Fisher is the Senior Manager of Youth and Family Audiences at the Philbrook Museum.

Fisher told 2 News this exhibition is the retro-perspective works over the last thirty years of two artist known as the De La Torre brothers. Einar and Jamex De La Torre work in glass, resin, lenticular and are larger than life maximalists.

To really experience lenticulars, people must shift their weight from one side to the other.

"They're shifting themselves, and they're making their process from one side of the border to the other," Fisher said.

"It is currently on view until April 25th of this month, so it's kind of in our last little bit. You've got to come in and see it. It is really an exhibition you have to see in person to get the full wow factor," Fisher said.

