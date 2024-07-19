Around Town with Anne Brown: The 58th Annual Porter Peach Festival

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards is the largest peach orchard in Oklahoma situated in the heart of Porter.

Kyle Livesay, whose family has operated Livesay Orchards since 1966, said crews head out shortly after sunrise to harvest different crops with one crew specifically designated to sort out peaches.

"About 8 o’clock we open up and we’ll keep harvesting throughout the day. So work never stops really," Livesay said.

Livesay told 2 News his family's farm grows about 50 different varieties of peaches on 120 acres of land, which are only in harvest for about two weeks.

An interesting year of weather impacted the crop, so people aren’t going to see many of those peaches in their grocery stores.

"We’ve got a lot of peaches here at the farm the best peaches you can find anywhere close by," Livesay said.

The Porter Peach Festival runs through Saturday and celebrates peaches with all sorts of events and activities, along with a spotlight on this year’s six lovely peach queens.

Jennifer Ledezma, a 2024 Porter Peach Queen, told 2 News you'll not only be supporting local farmers, but you'll also be helping the Porter community.

