Around town with Anne Brown: Dancing with the Tulsa Stars benefiting San Miguel

TULSA, OKLA — The stars have been practicing and fundraising for months now.

"When you come onto this school you can't help but to love who they are and what they represent, so it's been easy for me to be out in the community offering more support, raising funds. That's my biggest goal is to bring funds into the school," said Jon Hamilton, Pro Dancer.

Hamilton told 2 News that he practices roughly 3 to 4 hours a week with his paired star Gina Wilson, President and CEO of Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

Before the stars take the stage, they have goals: spreading the awareness of San Miguel and what they offer to the Hispanic community and to these students. But also, to be an advocate and raise funds to build an even better future for the school.

"I was honored. It was a privilege to be asked. I am a big advocate for this school and i didn't have to be a previous dancer, I said okay just give me a really good partner," Wilson said.

An evening of dinner, drinks and competitive ballroom dancing is about bringing the community together. The Oklahoma standard of neighbors helping neighbors.

Randall Goodwin is serving as this year's honorary chair, but the roots run deep for him. His niece was in the very first Dancing with Tulsa Stars and this year they are celebrating number ten.

"To see its progress and get ten years down the road and grow bigger and better than it ever has is just amazing," Goodwin said.

Tickets are almost sold out, so if you can't attend in person, you can still make a donation online to help support the cause.

"It supports the foundation of the school, the activities of the children and the funding that's involved in making this possible," Goodwin said.

Jackie Price, 2023 star and President of Price Family Properties, reflected on last year's presentation and how a video shown of a recent graduate of San Miguel moved her to tears.

"It was so touching to hear her story and how impactful San Miguel was for her life and how it helped with the projectory of where she is now and where she is going," Price said.

Price also told 2 News that the kids at San Miguel represent this community in the best way and she's delighted to see how they'll change the world.

This event is held this Saturday at 6 pm at the Cox Business Center.

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://donorbox.org/2024dancefan__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!bQbeZ3GnRVbfQyYl52Ec0PJEI2JqKx2rIB5r8ba-YG0Lum3O3NhFz7Ymj-3RyGiQ1_5wvbfeu8MDvz9UcUba

