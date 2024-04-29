Around 20 agencies aiding city of Morris in storm recovery

MORRIS, Okla. — Morris calls itself "The small city with a big welcome."

Since the weekend's storms, it has lived up to that motto, welcoming volunteers and disaster recovery non-profits to preserve the Oklahoma Standard.

Watch our initial coverage of the Morris tornado:

Storm damage in Morris

James Page said he immediately assembled everything he had at Henryetta-based Joy in Life Ministries once the weekend's tornadoes passed through Morris' neighborhoods.

"A lot of folks have survived it obviously, but they've been displaced with all of the damage," Page said. "So even something as simple as alcohol wipes just to clean with has been a major blessing."

Page has teamed up with Raven Rock Pizza owner Aaron Simons to distribute goods from Tulsa-area food banks to neighbors in need since Sunday evening right at the heart of town, at the intersection of State Highway 52 and SH-62. However, Simons argued the best helpers aren't at the intersection.

"All the people who are contributing to take out the trees and pull the lines out because there's so much tree damage, I don't think they're getting the shine that they need just cause we're on the corner," Simons told 2 News. "I shouldn't get all the glory. It's all the helpers that are behind the trees, behind the houses, that don't get seen."

Morris resident Hayley Surabian describes the help her family has gotten after their first Oklahoma tornado experience as nothing short of a blessing.

"And this food right here has helped because our power was out for over a day. Everything got ruined in the fridge," Surabian said. "I'm sure people got it worse than us, but you know, it helps everybody."

Local officials said they've counted around 20 different agencies helping out, from ministries to county first responders to the Muscogee Nation, and even a few non-profits told to be on standby.

Those like Simons and Page know there's still a long way to go before Morris can quiet down to its usual self, but said they're eager to keep the work going where it's welcome.

"As long as people are coming and receiving items, we will keep giving them away," Page said.

Morris Mayor Joe Berryhill asks that anyone coming to work on relief efforts in the town please register with the fire department. He also asks outsiders to hold back from visiting just to sight-see.

