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Armed suspect barricaded in Claremore home; Police asking public to avoid area

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CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police said an armed suspect is barricaded in a house Thursday evening.

Police said the suspect led officers on a short foot chase near the 400 Block of East Patti Page Blvd in Claremore, then barricaded himself in a house nearby.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

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