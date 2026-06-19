Armed suspect barricaded in Claremore home; Police asking public to avoid area

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police said an armed suspect is barricaded in a house Thursday evening.
Police said the suspect led officers on a short foot chase near the 400 Block of East Patti Page Blvd in Claremore, then barricaded himself in a house nearby.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
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