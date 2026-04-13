Argument between neighbors leads to deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa police say an argument between neighbors turned deadly.

Officers responded to a home near N. Denver and W. 63rd Street on April 12. A caller reported hearing arguments and gunshots nearby.

When they arrived, they found bullet holes in the door. Officers entered the home when no one answered.

They found the body of 37-year-old Keontai Moses in the hallway. He had been shot in the stomach.

Their investigation took them to the home of 54-year-old Phillip Nelson, who lived a few doors down. Officers could not convince Nelson to leave his home, so they called the Special Operations Team to pull him out.

Officers used the armored car to open the door, then used tear gas to get Nelson out.

He was taken into custody and arrested on two counts: first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

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