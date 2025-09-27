'Anybody can do anything': Belle's Kitchen aiming to give Oklahomans a second chance

TULSA, Okla — Belle's Kitchen is a segment of the non-profit Carabelle's Legacy.

It trains women in culinary arts to provide them with a new stepping stone into their futures.

Local News 'They gave me a chance': Tulsa non-profit aims to reduce recidivism Isabel Flores

Maria Morris is the founder of Carabelle’s Legacy.

She said she started this non-profit after she had her own run-in with the justice system after her baby, Carabelle, died in a house fire.

It led to her going to prison.

To help women who have also been incarcerated, she decided to start Belle’s Kitchen as a separate branch of the non-profit.

It's a 24-week program that trains women in several topics, including culinary arts and financial literacy.

Four Belle’s Kitchen graduates walked the stage, each celebrating their wins.

Not just relating to the program, but to life overall.

“It's overwhelming," said Morris. "I love it, because I remember, in a sense, in some form or fashion, I've been where they are.”

Tankia Huffman said she was in prison for five years before she learned about Carabelle’s Legacy.

“I had went to a sober living house, the Exodus house, in Tulsa, and then that's how I got connected with Carabelle’s.”

She said she wanted to turn her life around, and Belle’s Kitchen has helped her do that.

“My next step now is opening, I'm starting my own food truck," she said. "Anybody can do anything, long as they put their mind to it.”

Maria Morris is happy to see the growth in each member.

“They've gained savings accounts, they've reconnected with family members, they've gone from homeless to housed," she said. "We've touched on all these areas because we loop in case management along with culinary skills and training.”

Now, Belle's Kitchen is looking to expand and gain access to its own building to use as a permanent kitchen.

"We are wanting our own space," she said. 'We're looking for other people who want to support our program, not only founders, but also volunteers."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

