'Always there': Owasso police assure safety after 2 alleged sex crime arrests

OWASSO, Okla. — Two individuals were arrested this week in Owasso under charges of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor among other sexual misconduct.

First, Jose Granados Baltazar was arrested on May 25, then on May 28 Alexander Douglas Goins was also taken into custody by Owasso police.

Both were charges with Lewd or Indecent Proposals/Acts to a minor, among other things.

“It’s always there whether we want it to be or not," said Lt. Nick Boatman. "These individuals are out there lurking and they just happened about this persona at this time. If it wouldn’t have been this individual, this detective, I’m sure it would have been some other detective somewhere else.”

OPD shared both of these incidents on their official Facebook page.

Lt. Boatman assured 2 News that this is not a rise in cases. They share the cases on Facebook to garner attention to the potential of this kind of activity, but he said it can make the public feel like there's more criminal activity happening.

“We get a lot of I guess publicity because we put it out on our page and everybody thinks 'Oh my gosh, Owasso has this problem," said Boatman. "We have yet to find someone from Owasso that did this. This is all people coming from outside of Owasso that just happened upon our sex crimes detectives and tried to meet here in Owasso.”

The department has an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAT) team. Boatman said they are constantly working to catch these individuals before they get to Owasso's youngest and most vulnerable.

That's what happened here. These individuals were messaging with detectives posing as a child.

“Seems like there will be a little hiatus between time frames then all of a sudden we’ll get many in a row," said Boatman. "That’s because it’s all on the bad guys time frame.”

While Boatman said these individuals will always be out there, there are things the community can do to protect their children.

“If you have some sort of phone watching web watching system that you can put on your child's phone, we always recommend that that way when they get a message, you get a message, when they get a phone call, you get the same phone call so you know exactly what they’re doing," he said.

He also recommended learning your child's tells for anxiety, to make sure they're not messaging anyone they shouldn't be. Creating open lines of communication so your children will come to you and share what's happening is also a good way to catch inappropriate social behaviors.

