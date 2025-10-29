Air traffic controllers, TSA agents could get paid during shutdown under new bill

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is working on legislation to ensure air traffic controllers and TSA agents continue receiving paychecks during the federal government shutdown, as delays mount across the nation's airports.

Tuesday marked the first zero-dollar paycheck for air traffic controllers and TSA employees, which is starting to cause delays nationwide. According to the Federal Aviation Administration are about 3,500 air traffic controllers short nationwide.

On Oct. 27, there were over 15,000 delayed flights as officials worry this is only the beginning of travel disruptions.

Lankford discussed the ongoing shutdown and how it's impacting millions of Americans in a video, including air traffic control and TSA workers, and how he and other senators plan to keep employees paid.

"I think about air traffic control right now. For air traffic controllers, there's 14,000 air traffic controllers, and over 60,000 folks that work at TSA. I have partnered with Senator Ted Cruz from Texas for us to be able to have a bill on the floor to be able to say, let's at least pay those salaries," Lankford said.

2 News reached out to TSA for a statement about the ongoing shutdown and how this impacts their employees. They responded, saying:

While the vast majority of TSA’s nationwide operations remain minimally impacted by the government shutdown, occasional delays at some security checkpoints are to be expected. The longer the shutdown goes on, the more severe the impact on our TSA workforce, who have expenses they must pay for, making it harder to show up for work when not being paid. We kindly ask for the public’s patience and understanding as our officers are forced to work unpaid at this time. Despite this challenge, TSA will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people. TSA Public Affairs

Tulsa International Airport told 2 News they have not experienced delays like other airports in the country. However, they recommend travelers check for any updates as their flight gets closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

