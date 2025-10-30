Affidavit: Truck driver watching anime before fatal turnpike worker crash

OTTAWA COUNTY — In an affidavit filed this month, Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigators say a semi-truck driver involved in a deadly turnpike accident “admitted” to playing an anime movie on his cell phone when he crashed.

David Ray Carlson, 50, is charged with first degree manslaughter. He told investigators he only uses the anime series for noise and to “keep from zoning out,” however, the affidavit also lists a witness concerned about Carlson’s driving habits prior to the crash. Troopers report other cab and dash cam videos showing Carlson having trouble “maintaining his lane.”

The accident happened on August 18, near eastbound mile marker 315, in Ottawa County.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority employee Zac Rinehart, and a co-worker, were parked on the side of the turnpike to collect trash. Troopers say Carlson left the road and struck and killed Rinehart and injured the co-worker, Colton Armstrong.

Rinehart was also a father, husband and volunteer Vinita firefighter.

2 News spoke with Rinehart’s wife, Danni, after charges were filed. Since his death, she has a dedicated tattoo-sleeve in his memory.

“His fire service… he had a bunch of dogs, duck hunting, his thumb print, one of the last letters he wrote to me… his dog tags,” said Danni, describing the art.

“There is no reason not to obey the law and keep everyone safe, so everyone can go home,” she said on the large number of distracted drivers she sees on the road.

Danni has Tulsa attorney Dan Smolen looking into a potential civil case. Smolen says there are a lot of facts to unpack, like whether the driver was drug tested, or whether the semi was properly loaded.

“The equipment is really heavy, moving at a high rate of speed, and if you have someone not paying attention to what they’re doing, then you’re going to have lives lost,” said Smolen. “That’s what happened on this particular day.”

Zac leaves behind two young girls, two and six years old. Danni’s step-son, Westyn, 16, is battling a terminal brain tumor. 2 News recently featured him on the news.

Danni returns to her job working in hospice next week.

“I just love what I do, but it makes it a lot harder, and it pulls a lot harder now,” she said.

Carlson is set to be arraigned on November 5.

