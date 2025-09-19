ADVISORY SIGNS: Temporary speed limit signs up on Hwy 67, after student's death

TULSA, Okla. — The Glenpool community demanded change after a five-car crash killed a 9-year-old boy on September 8.

Nearly 2 weeks after his death, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the City of Glenpool put up advisory speed limit signs lowering the speed to 45 MPH by Glenpool Public Schools.

The Glenpool community told 2 News several times about safety improvements needed on the stretch of road, which police call Glenpool's deadliest roadway.

This change is progress for the community's efforts with the new signs slowing down drivers, but it's not a permanent solution.

ODOT is working on a speed study for Hwy 67 to make permanent speed reductions. The City of Glenpool said this takes about 2 weeks to complete, with ODOT planning to present their findings in the October 6th transportation commission meeting.

While temporary, the advisory signs are enforceable by law enforcement.

"This first section should not cause any significant slowdowns from a construction standpoint because it’s all signage on the sides of the road. So most of that will be able to be done without any major problems or traffic issues on the corridor," said Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson.

The City of Glenpool wrote several other changes in a 276-page corridor study.

It proposed other ways traffic can slow down, including roundabouts and traffic lights.

No other projects are in the works. The City of Glenpool said the funding for larger road projects is a longer process, but they're pushing for quick action.

