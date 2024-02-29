'A real concern' for wildfires as small fires continue to stress local firefighters

TULSA, Okla. — Wildfires wreaking havoc in the Texas panhandle and seeping into western Oklahoma have state leaders on high alert, but the danger is already here in Green Country, according to fire and emergency officials.

Oklahoma State Forester Mark Goeller told 2 News the risk increased earlier than expected.

“Over into Mayes and Muskogee (counties) and some of Wagoner, we had 60 fires that burned 7,777 acres," Goeller said. "That's just what Oklahoma Forestry Services recorded.”

Washington County officials know wildfires all too well. County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said small fires this week have occupied his staff, too.

“All of our crews from our department are currently out on fire down west of Ramona," Cox said during a Wednesday afternoon Zoom interview. "And then from the last five days even, we've had numerous fire calls."

Smaller forces often bear the brunt of fires caused by the wind or unnecessary burning.

Rock Volunteer Fire Department in Osage County said it has dealt with at least ten grassfires in just the last week.

“It’s been a lot of stress," Chief Charley Pearson said. "We’re a complete volunteer fire department. We’ve all got jobs. I’ve got a job. We’ve got outside jobs. And some of these calls have been late at night. Some of these have been during the daytime.”

Pearson said he’s blessed to have a crew of 28 people and three engines but that other departments aren’t so lucky.

Without official burn bans in effect yet, he’s urging caution from the public in both rural and urban areas.

“It’s creating problems for all of us and (for) the homeowners. It’s just – please do not burn right now.”

The state forestry service encourages homeowners to keep grass cut and tree limbs trimmed if they touch other surfaces and to contact fire authorities beforehand if they want to do a controlled burn.

Goeller told 2 News despite some smaller fire departments struggling with staffing. He's confident enough state resources are at hand to help communities battle potential wildfires swiftly enough.

