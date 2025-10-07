'A loyal Poke and Hominy Buck' | Community remembers Tex Bayouth

HOMINY, Okla. — Hundreds filled Russell Hull Gymnasium in Hominy Oct. 7 to remember one of the town's most dedicated and influential supporters who passed away last week.

"I can remember Tex shaking my hand after my last game at OSU," a tearful former Oklahoma State football player and former Hominy head football coach Scott Harmon said during Ralph "Tex" Bayouth's memorial service. "He was always there for us."

The gymnasium -- named for Bayouth's son in-law, was packed for the man who helped pack it for 57 years as a Hominy High School sports season ticket holder.

"We got hoodies the other day (and) I'm pretty sure he paid for them," Hominy High School football player T.J. Piearcy said. "He was pretty nice, a great guy. And he'd do anything for the community."

Despite being a 1955 Collinsville High School graduate, the dedication through owning local businesses, heading the school athletics booster club, and as city manager for 13 years was more than enough for Hominy Public Schools to cancel school for the day in Bayouth's memory.

Local News Hominy water declared safe to drink after confusion from DEQ Samson Tamijani

"It was faith, it was family, and it was community (for Bayouth)," Tulsa County commissioner Stan Sallee told 2 News.

In addition to working with Bayouth during his time as Collinsville mayor, Sallee is also a nephew of Bayouth.

"We got to work together with INCOG," Commissioner Sallee said. "He was always immersed in doing more for his community, whether it's grants or working with other city managers. (All) things that could help his community."

The district plans to honor Bayouth's name in the future, perhaps with a scholarship, its superintendent Cory Campbell told 2 News.

"Tex Bayouth was a lifelong Hominy resident and one of the biggest Buck fans you could ever meet. He gave so much of his time and resources to our school and community, and his family has deep ties here — his daughters work in the district, and his son-in-law, Russell Hull, is our former superintendent, whom this gym is named after. We decided to close school today to honor Tex’s incredible impact and allow everyone to pay their respects, while also keeping things safe and manageable with so many visitors on campus.” Cory Campbell, Hominy Public Schools

"(He was) just was a loyal Poke, and Hominy Buck as well," Sallee said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

