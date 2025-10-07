Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New state superintendent addresses plan to overhaul OSDE

47054304-Lindel Fields.jpg
KJRH
47054304-Lindel Fields.jpg
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY — It is day three on the job for Oklahoma’s new state superintendent.

State Superintendent Lindel Fields has 15 months in his appointment to overhaul the agency left by Ryan Walters and believes it is feasible, pointing to the Empire State Building being built in 14 months.

After a brief, official swearing-in ceremony at the capitol, Fields invited the media—without TV cameras—to answer many looming questions.

While 2 News couldn't have our camera in the briefing, OSDE shared a video of it afterwards:

In the first 90 days, Fields wants to focus on the issues immediately impacting teachers and students’ lives.

There is a special board meeting set for October 9 to address outstanding teacher certifications and student transfers.

As far as the headline-grabbing controversies led by Walters — Bibles in class, PragerU contracts, new social studies standards and pending lawsuits — we are told they are all in review and need to be looked at from a legal standpoint.

Lindel Fields

Local News

'It’s time for a reset': Gov. Stitt on Ryan Walters’ replacement

Erin Christy

Fields also told the media that many outstanding open records requests will begin to be processed.

Eventually, he plans for a listening tour across the state for parents and schools.

Getting the budget finalized is also a pressing item. It needs to be finalized by the end of October.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US