New state superintendent addresses plan to overhaul OSDE

OKLAHOMA CITY — It is day three on the job for Oklahoma’s new state superintendent.

State Superintendent Lindel Fields has 15 months in his appointment to overhaul the agency left by Ryan Walters and believes it is feasible, pointing to the Empire State Building being built in 14 months.

After a brief, official swearing-in ceremony at the capitol, Fields invited the media—without TV cameras—to answer many looming questions.

In the first 90 days, Fields wants to focus on the issues immediately impacting teachers and students’ lives.

There is a special board meeting set for October 9 to address outstanding teacher certifications and student transfers.

As far as the headline-grabbing controversies led by Walters — Bibles in class, PragerU contracts, new social studies standards and pending lawsuits — we are told they are all in review and need to be looked at from a legal standpoint.

Fields also told the media that many outstanding open records requests will begin to be processed.

Eventually, he plans for a listening tour across the state for parents and schools.

Getting the budget finalized is also a pressing item. It needs to be finalized by the end of October.

