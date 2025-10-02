'It’s time for a reset': Gov. Stitt on Ryan Walters’ replacement

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt called the appointment of a new state superintendent in Oklahoma a “new mindset and a new movement” in the state’s education.

Long-time educator and leadership coach Lindel Fields was appointed to the role after a tumultuous two years with Ryan Walters, who resigned to take a job in the private sector.

“We are going to try and get politics out of that agency and focus on getting money to the classroom and teachers,” said Governor Stitt.

“Today is about steadying the ship,” said Fields, who is a former superintendent and CEO of Tri Tech in Bartlesville. “As a father, I share hopes and worries as every parent, and we all want our kids to be safe and known and prepared for the future.”

Fields says his focus will be on reading proficiency, recruitment, and career pathways. He also spoke at length about respect for teachers.

“That’s why our new mantra is ‘if you’re not taking care of the students, take care of someone who is.’”

Stitt also announced a turnaround team—tasked with rebuilding the agency. He said they will also look at employee contracts and current vendors, as there had been little transparency under Walters.

Although Governor Stitt was integral in elevating Walters’ career, when it came to discussing the disappointments of his tenure, the governor pointed to voters.

He said he didn’t have the authority over an elected superintendent and suggested a change, citing Oklahoma as one of 12 states that elect superintendents.

“You handcuff the governor, that’s why this move to make this appointment position by the governor—it’s not better for me, it’s better for Oklahomans,” said Stitt, referencing that he would not benefit from the change since this is his last term in office.

When asked, Stitt admitted not all of his decisions have been the right ones.

“I don’t want to cast shade on anyone, but I think it’s time for a reset in education, and I think Lindel is the right person to lead that,” he said.

Governor Stitt also announced Wes Nofire would be joining the OSDE board and that Brian Bobeck would rejoin the board.

Dan Hamill was announced as the new Secretary of Education.

