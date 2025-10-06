CHELSEA, Okla. — Hundreds filled the Chelsea High School football field to mourn a well-known team mom, trainer, and nurse on Oct. 5.

"Christina always had a smile on her face," Hillcrest chief nursing officer Dava Baldridge said of Christina Hampton, who worked at the hospital for more than 20 years. "She loved her boys. She always was talking about her boys and playing football and playing sports. And she just loved life."

WATCH: 'A hole in everybody's heart': Beloved Chelsea mom mourned in vigil:

Vigil for Christina Hampton

Some knew Christina Hampton as "Coach Christina" for her help in several sports at Chelsea and local youth sports teams.

"There was never a problem too big," Hampton's friend and coworker Leslie Wilson told 2 News.

"Her boys were her top priority. They were her world," Kelli Roscbrough said.



Rogers County sheriff’s deputies arrested the husband, Clifton Hampton, in connection to her death in Big Cabin after he reportedly confessed to killing her during an argument on Oct. 2.

“When you see the ripple effect that a moment of anger, uncontrolled, a life lost (and) others are so drastically affected,” Sheriff Scott Walton told 2 News after the arrest.

The Chelsea community, especially the football team which Christina's son plays for, was affected to the point that it canceled its Oct. 3 game, its principal Terry Tyree confirmed.

"There's going to be a hole in everybody's heart for a very long time," Baldridge said.

A GoFundMe was launched over the weekend in hopes of raising $9,000 for Christina Hampton’s funeral.

