8 injured, early morning shooting at Apache and MLK

TULSA, Okla — Eight people are in the hospital Sunday being treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds according to Tulsa Police Sargent Dennis Radovich.

The incident began just after four in the morning at the Shell Station at the corner of Martin Luther King and Apache.

"The initial the initial disturbance was happening on foot," said Radovich. "And then it looked like as people were leaving it, I believe they were continuing to fire at each other as they were leaving."

He added, "My understanding it was an argument between two females that escalated between family members, boyfriends."

Police sealed off the area for more than two hours while they collected shell casings and other evidence.

"We're contacting victims and possible witnesses, said Radovich. "And hopefully we can find the suspects and search warrants and get everybody in custody."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

