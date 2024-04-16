66 DAYS AWAY: Countdown to Route 66 Road Fest begins

TULSA, Okla. — The countdown for the AAA Route 66 Road Fest begins on April 16, marking 66 days until this year's extravaganza.

"I've been doing events for over 30 years," said Wade Bray, the curator for Road Fest, "and this is unique."

While it's a massive classic car show, it's also a traveling history exhibit about a road that greatly impacted the history of traveling. Over 14,000 square feet will offer an immersive walk back through time, celebrating the history and nostalgia of "America's Main Street."

"The thing about Route 66 is, it's all Americana," Wade Bray, the curator for Route 66 Road Fest, told 2 News. "It's the thing that outside of this country, when people think of America, it's what they're thinking about."



He continued, "It's kitschy, fun, and out on the open road. ... It really just embodies what America really is, you know, or what we like to think of it anyways."

There will also be an expanded family activity area, an indoor drive-in theater, an interactive vintage RV park, lots of vendors, and more.

City, state, and other leaders will make a special announcement on Tuesday morning about this year's extravaganza.

Some new things they will have this year are the special guest, whom they will announce on Tuesday, as well as some additions to the traveling history exhibit and the activity area for families.

While there's a ton of hype leading into this year's Road Fest, all eyes are on 2026, when Route 66 turns 100 years old.



"2022 was our first year, thanks to Covid, and it's kind of all been a buildup to that 2026 celebration," said Bray. "So, that's gonna be nationwide, and we'll definitely be upping the game each year up to that point as well."

AAA Route 66 Road Fest will be held June 22 and 23 at Expo Square. To purchase tickets, click here to visit the event's website.

